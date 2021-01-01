Arts center to offer art, music classes

If you are looking for a new hobby and want to get your creative juices flowing this summer, the Phoenix Center for the Arts offers many classes in person and online.

There is an Indoor: Monday Studio with Don Ridley from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays from July 12 to Aug. 16 at the center at 1202 N. Third St. The instructor will supervise while students work on individual clay pieces. Students should bring their own hand tools and they can buy clay. Throwing/clay experience is required to participate. The cost is $291. Ridley will teach students who are focused on “throwing” clay though hand builders also may attend in the Indoor: Making Better Pots class, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays, from July 12 to Aug. 16. Students will learn one-on-one with class demonstrations to help them advance their pottery skills. Clay can be purchased with cash and students will need to bring their own hand tools. The class costs $291.

Stretch your artistic muscles from home in the center’s classes online in piano, as well as painting and drawing and other mediums. Online Youth Piano 1& 2 and Online Youth Piano 3 & 4 classes will be held Saturdays from July 10 to Aug. 7. The piano 1 & 2 class will take place from 11 to 11:45 a.m. while the Online Youth Piano 3 & 4 classes will be held from noon to 12:45 p.m. The cost is $107 per class.

There will be adult Online: Piano 1 classes on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the week of July 12 to the week of Aug. 23. The cost for that class is $142.

Another class you can take virtually is the Online: Reinventing the Figure with Edna Dapo from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays June 25 to July 16 for $113. The Online: The Language of Colors class, also with Dapo, will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays from June 20 to July 18. That class also costs $113.

To find other classes, register and learn more visit https://phoenixcenterforthearts.org.