Concert will feature local talent

You can support the House of Broadcasting, Inc. at its Eighth Annual Holiday Concert on Friday, Dec. 3.

This concert, which will feature Mike Chamberlin and friends, will take place at 7 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in Kendall Hall at 1875 N. Central Ave. Chamberlin, as well as Alice Tatum, Jan D’Atri, Rita Davenport, Laurie Fagan, Pat McMahon, David Miller and Buddy Owens and a tape of Scott Helle will make appearances at the concert. Tickets cost $15 per person.

Maurie Helle, an award-winning writer/producer/director, who used to be the chief director and production manager at KOOL-TV (now KSAZ-TV), will produce and direct this concert. The House of Broadcasting, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to educating the public and preserving and celebrating the history, personalities and paraphernalia of radio and television in Arizona.

To reserve a space at the concert, email pschu@q.com or call 602-944-1997.