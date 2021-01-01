Play captures spirit of holiday, independence

Enjoy the seasonal spirit at Arizona Theatre Company’s new show “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.”

This production will be on stage from Thursday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Herberger Theater Center at 222 E. Monroe St. In this tale, Jane Austen’s 19th century characters from her novel “Pride and Prejudice” come to life in a charming tale that features family members, friends, love and independence.

Playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margo Melcon wrote this play, which Arizona Theatre Company’s Sean Daniels has directed. Set in England in the 1800s, the storyline picks up two years after “Pride and Prejudice” ends. The cleverly crafted story features Mary Bennet, an unmarried, nerdy woman who has become tired of being the obedient middle sister. An unexpected guest provides Mary with the lift she needs to embrace her independence and find true love.

Single tickets start at $25. Audiences also can watch a digital streaming of the show at https://arizonatheatre.org/atc-on-demand.

For tickets and more information, visit https://arizonatheatre.org.