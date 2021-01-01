Buy and trade LEGO toys at new local store

Explore the magic and creativity of playing with LEGO toys at Bricks & Minifigs in North Central.

This new business at 24 W. Camelback Road specializes in new and used LEGO items. It sells and trades LEGO items from bulk tubs to storage unit-sized collections, offering a huge selection of individual minifigs, bulk bricks, components and accessories. The store offers new, used and retired sets with many items ideal for holiday gifts, including Winter Village sets, the newly released “Home Alone” house set from LEGO Ideas and ornamental sets. Bricks & Minifigs sells hundreds of hard-to-find new-in-box LEGO sets, thousands of Minifigures and tables filled with colorful, unusual bricks and specialty pieces. It also has a location in Tucson.

The local store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. To learn more, visit https://bricksandminifigs.com/central-phoenix-az.