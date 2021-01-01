Mazvo Auto Care Center warns about converter thefts

Mazvo Auto Care Center is warning the public about thieves stealing catalytic converters.

The business at 4610 N. Seventh St. said since the COVID-19 pandemic began there have been more thefts of these materials, which have precious metals including palladium and platinum. Mazvo owner Shahe “Shawn” Koulloukian said while most vehicles have catalyst systems to regulate emissions exhaust and provide clean exhaust air, the Toyota Prius is the most popular hybrid vehicle thieves are targeting to steal the catalytic converters.

Koulloukian recommends drivers ask their vehicle’s insurance company what type of comprehensive coverage it provides for repairs and replacements. He suggests people park in well-lit areas or as close to the entrance to a business as possible. Some repair shops provide etching of a unique serial number on the converter so it is easy to identify if it is stolen. Koulloukian said one of the best things vehicle owners can do is have a catalytic converter security shield installed to deter thieves. The security shields are for hybrid Toyota Prius, Nissan NV200 and Chevrolet City vehicles.

Mazvo Auto Care Center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To learn more, visit mazvo.com.