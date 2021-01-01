Musical tastes drive new dating app

A North Central woman is aiming for single residents’ hearts with a new app based on music compatibility.

Rachel Van Nortwick, CEO and founder of Vinylly, said she wanted to create the app after seeing friends and family members struggle with other dating apps “that only gave way to meaningless connections.” The app will be free for users and plans are for it to be available early this month. Van Nortwick said the Vinylly process starts with users pairing their Spotify accounts with the dating profile. As users stream more music an algorithm reacts and Vinlly creates new matches. Those using the app can listen to their matches’ recent songs and playlists. Besides musical preferences, the app also connects potential matches based on gender identification and gender preferences, commitment level and location preference.

Users can browse possible matches’ profiles, review their first and last concerts, see what genres of music they like and find out how they listen to music, among other factors. Van Nortwick, who is in a relationship, said she understands that understanding someone’s musical preferences helps lead to compatibility.

Vinylly has teamed up with Musicians On Call (MOC) as its official non-profit charity. Musicians On Call provides live and recorded music to patients, family members and employees in hospitals around the country. To learn more about Vinylly, visit vinyllyapp.com.