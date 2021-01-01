Pamper sweetie with new wellness items

Treat your sweetie or yourself to gifts that promote relaxation for Valentine’s Day and anytime at Kaya Hemp Co.

The retail store at 6102 N. 16th St., which offers a wide range of alternative wellness products, recently added a Blackberry Sleep CBN Oil Tincture, a hemp-derived cannabinol blended with organically grown CBD and chamomile to enhance relaxation and sedative impacts. It costs $95 per bottle. Kaya Hemp also began selling a Refresh CBG tincture made with organic ingredients in a blood orange basil flavor, in two potencies (750 mg and 1500 mg). This CBG/CBD blend is reportedly perfect to take in the morning or daytime due to the focused effect it provides and Kaya Hemp said it can help improve mood, provide clarity and contribute to overall wellbeing. This product costs $65 for the smaller bottle and $105 for the larger one.

Kaya Hemp Co. also is making baths more relaxing with its heart-shaped CBD bath bombs. It provides a variety of books on mindfulness, philosophy, Ayurveda, gardening and cooking. One called “How to Love” by Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh teaches beginners and seasoned practitioners about the essentials of engaging in a mindfulness practice.

To learn more about Kaya Hemp Co. visit kayahempco.com.