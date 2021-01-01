Selling homes during holidays offers advantages

There are advantages to selling your home during the holiday season.

Trevor Halpern, an independent agent at North&Co. and founder of Halpern Residential, says that selling a home during the holiday season is advantageous because buyers tend to be serious and ready to close a deal.

He added that inventory is already low in Phoenix but it will likely be even lower around the holidays as many people believe it is a good idea to pull their house off the market. However, they are wrong, because sellers who play their cards right might be able to sell homes faster than during the spring, Halpern said.

“Snowbirds” also are flooding the state and if they have not yet bought their own home, they are probably being pressured from family members and friends to do so, he said. At the end of the year is typically when people find out they will be moving because of job transfers or new jobs, meaning they will need a new home soon. Another bonus to selling a home at the end of the year is home buyers can deduct the mortgage interest, property taxes and interest costs of the loan if the sale closes on or before Dec. 31.

