Webinar to offer tips on work-from-home health

Many people are working from home during this COVID-19 pandemic and the change in lifestyle can cause health risks.

The Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation will hold the PlayWELL Workshop: Beat the Seat: Staying Active in the Workplace webinar on Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. Drew Saenz, Program Director and Workday Performance Coach at Team Up AZ, will share tips for fighting a long workday and incorporating movement throughout the day into your routine. He will guide participants through exercises they can do in their at-home work areas, in traditional offices and while out in the field.

Sitting for long periods of time is linked to health risks including obesity, high blood pressure, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol levels. To register for the webinar, visit phoenixchamber.com and search under “Events” for February.