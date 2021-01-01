Vietnam, Korean War veteran to speak at church event

Veterans and anyone else in the public is invited to an event to hear a retired fighter pilot speak on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Cross Roads United Methodist Church.

Col. Thomas H. Kirk, Jr., U.S. Air Force, Retired, will talk at the event, which will be held from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m., with lunch served at 11 a.m. at the church at 7901 N. Central Ave. He served as a fighter pilot for 28 years in Korea and Vietnam, including five and a half years at what was sarcastically nicknamed “Hanoi Hilton,” a prison in Hanoi, Vietnam, where U.S. prisoners of war were kept and tortured during the Vietnam War. Kirk volunteers his time teaching youths and adults about civics, leadership and motivation, as well as talking about his military experience.

Anyone in the community can attend this free-of-charge event. Those who are interested in coming should RSVP to adminassistant@crossroadsphx.com or by leaving a message for Carol Culbertson on the church team at 602-943-7834. To learn more about Cross Roads United Methodist Church, visit https://crossroadsphx.com.