Adult scholarships for college available

Some North Central residents are among the recent recipients of the GK Legacy Foundation’s Keep Your Chin Up and Healthcare Heroes scholarships.

More than $37,000 was awarded during this latest round of scholarships from the non-profit organization that offers scholarships to Arizona residents ages 25 and older. A North Central woman, Amanda Little, received a scholarship of $3,438 to study accounting at Arizona State University. She said there are advantages to pursuing higher education later in life, including more experience and greater focus, but also some drawbacks that she is feeling more “keenly” now after having lost her job during this COVID-19 pandemic. Another North Central woman, Kenya Emary, will use her scholarship of $1,769 to obtain her bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration from Grand Canyon University. It is her second time winning a scholarship from the foundation.

Peggy Baze, founder and CEO of the GK Legacy Foundation, began this non-profit in honor of her late father, George (GK) Keown, to help adults improve their lives through education. Keown’s favorite saying to his family was “Keep your chin up, kid.”

To learn more, visit www.gklegacyfoundation.org.