Sweet rescue bunny is still a little shy

If you love a nice, summery “fruit” so to speak during the hot summer months, then Fuzzy Peach is your guy.

Fuzzy Peach is one of about a dozen rabbits that the Arizona Humane Society Cruelty Investigators rescued from hoard-like conditions in May. These rabbits were discovered living in a habitat that was not good for their health and safety. Once in the Arizona Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, this one-year-old shorthair bunny was evaluated to make sure he was in good health. The Arizona Humane Society’s Behavior Team members also have worked with Fuzzy Peach because he can be a little shy due to not socializing enough in his previous home.

While staying at the Arizona Humane Society, Fuzzy Peach has become less scared and he will sniff his human friends, as well as eat from their hands. However, because this rabbit is still learning to develop his social skills he would benefit from a family that is calm and settled that has older children or with a family that has had a bunny previously. It also is important to do research before bringing a rabbit into your home as there are many specialized things they need. Rabbit owners need to ensure these animals have a habitat that is best for them, as well as an appropriate diet and that they are handled properly. If you adopt one of these animals you also will want to “bunny-proof” your home. A fun fact about Fuzzy Peach and other sweet bunnies is that you can train them to use a litter box.

The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with forever families. Fuzzy Peach’s animal number is 664651. While Fuzzy Peach and other animals might have been adopted already by the time you make an appointment, there are many other adorable pets that need loving homes. You can see all available pets and schedule a matchmaking adoption appointment by visiting www.azhumane.org/adopt.