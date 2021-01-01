Circle of Friends urges spay/neuter surgeries

It is National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month and everyone is encouraged to do their part to control the pet overpopulation issue.

Circle of Friends, a group of Arizona Humane Society donors, is dedicated to reducing the issue of too many pets in the community. The group was started by Arizona Humane Society supporters Heather Greenbaum and Julie Belgrad, who organized donors to raise money specifically for spay/neuter measures. Called The Nifty Fifty in 2007 and later Circle of Friends, these donors have made possible the spay/neuter surgeries of tens of thousands of animals. Circle of Friends is celebrated every year at Compassion with Fashion and with an exclusive spring event. To learn more, visit www.azhumane.org/get-involved/give-now/ways-to-give/circle-of-friends.