City launches another COVID-19 testing van

There is good news for anyone who wants to get tested for COVID-19. The city of Phoenix recently launched its second COVID-19 mobile testing van.

This new unit will provide COVID-19 antigen testing with rapid results, along with Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing with results emailed to the person who took the test within one to two days for extra assurance. There is no cost to individuals for testing. The van will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays or Tuesdays, as well as Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The goal of the van is to make testing for the virus accessible to Phoenix’s underserved communities, but it will focus on offering testing in areas of the city considered to be “hot spots,” or sections with a higher incidence of reported COVID-19 cases.

Premier Lab Solutions, located at 3440 N. 16th St., is managing the daily operations of van number two, administering COVID-19 tests to the community and delivering results to individuals. Premier Lab Solutions will work closely with city of Phoenix employees, Mayor Kate Gallego and the City Council offices to decide where there are “hot spots” in the city.

A 2020 Ford T-350 Transit, the mobile testing van was customized by the Phoenix Public Works Department’s Fleet Management division with an externally mounted generator, an A/C unit, refrigerator, USB ports, service windows and a foldable work desk.

To learn more about COVID-19 testing in the city, visit phoenix.gov/newsroom.