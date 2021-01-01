City lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated

The requirement to wear masks in the city of Phoenix during this COVID-19 pandemic is no longer in place.

That is after the Phoenix City Council voted late last month to change its nearly year-long mask mandate to align with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. This means anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer has to wear masks in indoor and outdoor public places in the city. Masks will still be required for anyone at the airport or riding public transportation.

The vote changes the June 20, 2020 Declaration of the Phoenix City Council Regarding Face Coverings. It altered the declaration to comply with the CDC’s guidance from May 16 of this year. The CDC had announced people who are fully vaccinated could resume activities as they did before the pandemic. That includes engaging with family members and traveling within the United States without getting tested beforehand or needing to self-quarantine upon arriving at their destination.

Businesses, government sites and workplaces are still free to choose if they want to implement their own mask requirements. The city manager, as of press time, still requires masks inside any city facilities including City Hall, libraries and offices. Also moving forward, the city’s Declaration Regarding the Wearing of Face Coverings will automatically be changed in accordance with existing CDC guidance, as it is issued, regarding the wearing of face coverings.

The CDC still recommends anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms get tested and stay at home.