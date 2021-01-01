Cute shorthair kitty loves cuddles, time to bond

Olga is an adorable, three-years-young domestic shorthair kitty who an emergency animal medical technician brought to the Arizona Humane Society in April.

Once she was in the shelter’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, it was discovered that this lovely girl had a hurt nose and was showing symptoms of a kitty cold. Olga received a few weeks of treatment and medication to eliminate her upper respiratory infection and she has recovered splendidly.

After she was feeling better, however, the Arizona Humane Society discovered she does not do well in a shelter environment but she warms up to people when given her space and allowed to interact with them on her own terms. Once Olga becomes familiar with people, she will usually wind up right next to them meowing for attention. While she might look a bit grumpy and is on the shy side occasionally, Olga promises to be sweet if you offer her a chance and let her come out of her shell on her own terms while giving her a space of her own in which to relax. She also will be kind if she receives plenty of treats and cuddles when she wants them.

All Arizona Humane Society locations are temporarily closed but its Virtual Adoption Matchmaking Program by appointment is available to place pets, including Olga, with their “fur-ever” families. Olga’s animal number is 618733. While she might have been adopted by the time you have your Virtual Matchmaking Adoption by Appointment session, the Arizona Humane Society has many other cats, dogs and other companion animals who also need loving homes. To view available pets through the Arizona Humane Society, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.