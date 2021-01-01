Enter to win a car, support AHS

If you are looking for some new wheels and want to help furry friends, you might want to enter the Arizona Humane Society Car Raffle.

The winner will receive a 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE, valued at $30,000, thanks to the Arizona Humane Society’s partners at Valley Toyota Dealers. Tickets cost $20 each or three for $50 and 100 percent of ticket sales will help support the Arizona Humane Society’s services and programs to help save the lives of homeless pets in the community. Only 8,000 tickets will be sold for this raffle. You must be age 21 or over and a legal resident of Arizona to be eligible to win.

The winner will be announced at noon on May 5 via Facebook Live. To buy a ticket, visit www.azhumane.org/toyota.