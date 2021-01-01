Festival features family activities

Explore a neighborhood, visit local businesses and restaurants and engage your children in family-friendly activities at an event on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Meet Midtown! 2021 will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting at Central United Methodist Church at 1875 N. Central Ave. There will be a treasure map guiding participants to five hubs along Central Avenue for a chance to win grand prizes. The block party also will include a petting zoo, live music, small business vendors, food trucks and other entertainment.

General admission tickets for ages 5 and older are $5 each and it is free for kids under 5 to attend. To buy tickets and learn more, visit www.meetmidtown2021.eventbrite.com.