Local districts demolish students’ Digital Divide

By Tabitha Bland

Internet access has become the new paper and pencil for students, but some students can’t afford Wi-Fi at home, leading to an educational disadvantage known as a “digital divide.”

Digital platforms continue to dominate the curriculum currently used in schools, and the education system has become dependent on the internet. This includes Wi-Fi access not only at school but also in the home.

The Madison Elementary School District recently addressed this problem by providing students in need of internet access with Chromebooks with internet-filtering policies, ensuring access to the Madison Virtual Academy (MVA), which are K-1-2 Remote Learning at-home virtual learning programs, said Nicole Rodriguez, district Director of Community Relations and Marketing.

“Through the generous bond approval of our voters, the district has been able to work to close the digital divide by purchasing enough Chromebooks for every student,” Rodriguez said.

Cartwright Elementary School District was one of the first school districts in Arizona to recognize the dilemma and take action to solve it. The Southwest Cable Communication Association, a non-profit organization, helped the Cartwright Elementary School District mend the disconnect between students without internet connection and their education.

Susan Smith, executive director of Southwest Cable Communications, predicted that larger, for-profit companies would eventually partner with the project, broadening the community that can benefit from it.

Tabitha Bland is a student in Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.