Park amenities reopen, some limits in place

City of Phoenix park amenities are open again after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there will be restrictions over Easter weekend.

The Phoenix City Council last month approved starting to reopen the city’s outdoor recreational features March 17. Easter weekend limits were also approved for parks around the city.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the “COVID numbers are encouraging, and suggest that we are headed in the right direction.” She said that the city wants residents, especially children, to be able to get outside, but everyone needs to “remember that the pandemic is not over” and people should keep wearing masks and socially distancing themselves from others.

In mid-March, the process to reopen picnic tables and ramadas, as well as volleyball and basketball courts, along with fitness equipment and sports complexes began in all city parks. The other park amenities have been open since Oct. 8 and all city parks, hiking trails and golf courses have kept normal hours of operation during the pandemic. Use of some city park amenities had been restricted intermittently since April 2 of last year.

During Easter weekend, April 3 and 4, all city parks and amenities will be open, but parking lots will be closed, with only people who have accessibility placards being allowed access. Grilling and large gatherings will not be allowed that weekend.

To learn more, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks.