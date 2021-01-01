North Central News

 
Peter Piper donation supports Emily Center Health Library

December 2021

Last week, Peter Piper Pizza donated $5,000 to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Emily Center Health Library.

Funds from Peter Piper’s Dec. 20 donation will be used to purchase approximately 500 books for patients, family members and friends to provide families with sick children access to accurate, easy to understand and free health information.

