Peter Piper donation supports Emily Center Health Library
December 2021
-
-
Pictured, L-R: Arlene Donaldson, supervisor of Emily Center Services, and Nicole Pinnock, manager of Patient and Family Centered Education
-
-
Pictured, L-R: Genaro Perez, VP Marketing from Peter Piper Pizza; Arlene Donaldson, supervisor of Emily Center Services; Lee Rosenthal, director of Field Marketing from Peter Piper Pizza; and Nicole Pinnock, manager of Patient and Family Centered Education
Last week, Peter Piper Pizza donated $5,000 to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Emily Center Health Library.
Funds from Peter Piper’s Dec. 20 donation will be used to purchase approximately 500 books for patients, family members and friends to provide families with sick children access to accurate, easy to understand and free health information.