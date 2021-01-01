Phoenix PD joins crime prevention effort

The Phoenix Police Department is participating in a program to help prevent and fight violent crime.

It was chosen to take part in the National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) program that is administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, a component of the U.S. Department of Justice. Decreasing violent crime is a complicated problem that requires collaborative and comprehensive strategies. A PSP team will work directly with the Phoenix Police Department over three years to offer intensive training, as well as technical assistance to identify, evaluate and implement strategies and a lasting coordination structure to aim to prevent and combat violent crime, especially tied to gun, drug and gang violence.

The Phoenix Police Department applied for the program in June. Over the next three years the department will work with the federal program to create comprehensive, unique solutions to reduce violent crime. To learn more, visit www.phoenix.gov/police.