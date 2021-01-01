Phoenix residents ages 18-24 invited to apply for Urban Agricultural Fellowship Program

The Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs is currently accepting applications for the new Urban Agricultural Fellowship Program as part of the American Rescue Plan Act and the Phoenix Resilient Food System Initiative.

The City of Phoenix says that it is trying to promote environmental sustainability while simultaneously helping the agricultural community expand its workforce as the workforce of many farming communities are aging.

This opportunity provides nine Phoenix residents ages 18-24 to work with a local farmer beginning in January 2022. Each fellow will earn $15 per hour of work/apprenticeship for up to 20 hours per week for 50 weeks.

To learn more about the Urban Agriculture Fellowship Program, go to https://www.phoenix.gov/oep/food-training. Applications are due at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

