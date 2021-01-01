Recovering substance use patients receive bicycles after volunteering

Several residents who are recovering from substance abuse are the recipients of bicycles, thanks to The Rusty Spoke Community Bicycle Initiative.

The initiative, which is a volunteer-based organization committed to bicycle advocacy in Phoenix, recently provided grants for nine residents of Crossroads, a Valley substance use disorder treatment organization, with grants to receive bikes. Volunteers have to complete at least five service work hours before they are eligible to obtain a bicycle to fix and keep. The Rusty Spoke, in conjunction with Crossroads, has allowed its residents to volunteer weekly to earn their bicycles.

Crossroads is an Arizona Department of Health Services licensed residential and outpatient substance use disorder treatment program that serves more than 400 residents around Maricopa County. It has seven campuses, including one at 3702 N. 13th Ave. Owning a bicycle allows residents to stay independent after they graduate from the Crossroads program and need to travel to meetings, to find jobs and to shop for groceries, said David Ireland, Crossroads’ liaison to The Rusty Spoke.

To learn more about The Rusty Spoke, visit www.rustyspoke.org and for more information about Crossroads visit www.thecrossroadsinc.org.