Valley Metro app offers construction updates

While construction continues on the Northwest Extension Phase II of the light rail project Valley Metro is providing a new, free smartphone app.

Construct VM-Northwest 2, available in English and Spanish, will notify users about current and upcoming construction. It can be downloaded on iOS or Android devices. The goal of this app is to offer Phoenix residents, business owners and workers another channel to obtain up-to-date, accurate project information.

The app also includes notifications by location that allow users to receive updates on construction work on some or all segments of the project, links to frequently asked questions and a contact form to submit questions or comments directly.

