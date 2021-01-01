Valley Metro holiday service schedule includes free rides on New Year’s Eve

December 2021
Valley Metro announced its holiday service schedule for residents who use public transit and want to plan ahead for holiday travel. For those who will be ringing in the New Year out on the town, that service includes free rides on New Year’s Eve night.
Riders can travel by bus, rail or paratransit for free from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Light rail will have an extended schedule with the last full trip beginning at 2 a.m. Bus schedules vary, so riders should check their route to find out when service ends.
Here is a look at upcoming Valley Metro holiday service schedules.
Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24
Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 25
New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1
For more information on holiday schedules and events, visit the Valley Metro website.