Barro’s Pizza to hire Valley workers

Barro’s Pizza is looking for employees to work in the Valley and Tucson.

The family-owned and operated company with a long history in Phoenix is seeking workers for 44 locations. It had said it was going to hire about 400 employees, as of press time. Barro’s needs counter personnel, cooks and most of all delivery drivers.

The pizza restaurant chain has a North Central location at 3141 E. Indian School Road.

To view available positions and apply for a job, visit https://barrospizza.com/employment.