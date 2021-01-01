Belly Kitchen and Bar draws rave reviews

A North Central restaurant that opened in 2020 is already drawing great reviews.

Belly Kitchen and Bar at 4971 N. Seventh Ave. was recently listed on Thrillist.com in an article with the headline “Where to eat in Phoenix Right Now.” The restaurant, which offers diverse handmade Asian foods, also was named in the Phoenix New Times’ list of the seven best new restaurants in 2020 in the Valley. Belly Kitchen and Bar makes “simple food sing,” according to the Phoenix New Times article. The restaurant’s claypot-cooked chicken has dark thigh chunks, as well as “sinewy-looking strips uncommonly succulent,” enhanced with turmeric and a “measured zap of fish sauce,” according to the Phoenix New Times.

Thrillist.com said the “Southeast Asian-inspired” restaurant provides contemporary versions of classics including scratch-made spring rolls and “slurpable claypot dishes.” It described the food as “equal parts funky and fresh,” with housemade cha lau pork fried rice, as well as crispy white fish and pan mi handheld sammies with lemongrass braised jackfruit, spicy “veganaise,” hoisin and other ingredients on a soft baguette.

Belly Kitchen and Bar also offers a variety of snacks including chilled and marinated green beans with soy sauce, black Chinese vinegar, sesame oil, sesame seed and garlic, as well as Mam Kho Quet, a sauce and vegetable dish with chilled steamed vegetables, aromatic dipping sauce and shrimp.

Belly Kitchen and Bar is open 5 p.m. to midnight seven days a week. To learn more, visit www.bellyphx.com.