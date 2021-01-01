Brighten holidays with local baked goodies

If you want to bring a sugary baked good to your holiday gathering this season, you’ll find lots of homemade desserts at Infinity Sweets Custom Treats.

Stephanie Brimley, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago, Ill., who was a pastry chef at the bakery, took over the business at 4727 N. Central Ave. in April. The bakery specializes in cupcakes, custom cakes, cheesecakes, macarons and cookies.

Customers can order a variety of pies, cakes, galettes and tarts all month. Pies are $24 each and cobblers in mixed berry, peach, blueberry and apple, for $35 each. Caramel, German chocolate, banana pudding, strawberry crunch and carrot cakes are available this month for $40 each. Other seasonal goodies are the pear galettes for $24 each and fresh, nine-inch fruit tarts for $40 this month.

The bakery is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. To order goods ahead of time, call 602-237-5284. Learn more by visiting www.infinitysweets.com.