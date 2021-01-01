Buy coffee blend, help homeless people

Sip a cup of java from Press Coffee while helping people who are experiencing homelessness.

Every time anyone buys the company’s Community Blend through Sunday, Aug. 1, a portion of all sales will go to Cloud Covered Streets, a local non-profit organization that offers free showers, laundry services, haircuts and other support to people who are homeless. Press Coffee’s Community Blend features nougat and rich chocolate fudge notes, as well as the taste of a raw strawberry and hints of sugarcane. All proceeds from the sales of this blend are donated to area non-profit organizations and community-based measures. Press Coffee selects a new local non-profit organization to partner with and support every quarter.

Cloud Covered Streets operates a mobile unit that provides new clothes, free showers, haircuts, supplies, employment and other assistance to homeless people. One of the locations it has visited is First Christian Church at 6750 N. Seventh Ave.

Press Coffee has several locations in the Valley including one at 2390 E. Camelback Road. To learn more, visit https://presscoffee.com.