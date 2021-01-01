Feast on Turkey Day meal at Match Market & Bar

Let a local restaurant do the cooking this Thanksgiving.

Match Market & Bar is offering a three-course Turkey Day menu on Thursday, Nov. 25, at 1100 N. Central Ave. Start with a choice of a house salad or a sweet potato harvest soup, then select from a vegetarian tofu stuffing made with traditional vegetables, vegetable stock and chickpea beans or traditional, seasoned sliced turkey. Both are served with mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts with bacon and maple glaze, cranberry sauce and sweet rolls. There is a choice of pumpkin or apple pie for dessert.

The cost for the three-course meal is $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity. It is available for dine-in service or to-go orders. Add drumsticks and wings (limited supply) and a side of stuffing to the turkey entrée for an additional $5. A bottle of house wine or a six-pack of craft beer is available for an extra $25.

Seatings for the three-course meal will be at 3 and 6 p.m. To pre-order or make a reservation for dining, call 602-675-8080. For more information, visit www.matchphx.com.