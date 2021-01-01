Huss to open new taproom

Huss Brewing Co. will open a new craft beer taproom, full-service restaurant and to-go counter this fall.

Through a partnership with the city of Phoenix and Aventura Catering, Huss will open in the Phoenix Convention Center at 100 N. 3rd St. and will be housed inside an indoor-outdoor area created in the north façade on Monroe Street, between 2nd and 3rd streets. It will offer a full menu along with Huss’ Family of Beers. This brewpub is expected to be a destination for people going to conventions, as well as locals and visitors attending concerts, sporting events, performances and other entertainment activities. They also will be able to quickly pick up their favorite beer and food combinations for to-go orders.

Jeff and Leah Huss, who are husband and wife, have 33 years of combined experience working in the brewing industry. They are the co-owners of the new brewpub, as well as Huss Brewing Co. Uptown Taproom­+ Kitchen at 100 E. Camelback Road, and a Tempe Taproom. To learn more, visit www.hussbrewing.com.