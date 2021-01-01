College’s dental clinic offers low-cost treatments

There is good news for anyone looking for dental treatment that needs to find affordable options.

The Phoenix College Dental Hygiene Clinic is accepting new patients with rates that start at $35. Students perform all procedures but are closely monitored by licensed instructors.

Patients can receive preventative and therapeutic care in PC’s modern facility through the college’s Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs, which are among the oldest in Arizona. The dental clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 3144 N. Seventh Ave.

Students evaluate the oral health of every patient so it generally takes four or more multi-hour appointments to finish patient care and the cleaning process.

To schedule a consultation, call 602-285-7323. For more information, visit www.phoenixcollege.edu/community/community-services/dental-clinic.