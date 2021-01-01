Try the Y free for a week

Are you looking for a place to get in shape, socialize with others in the community and try different classes?

You can obtain a guest pass to visit any of the 13 Valley of the Sun YMCA fitness centers free-of-charge for a week. The Legacy Foundation Chris-Town YMCA is located at 5517 N. 17th Ave. With the guest pass you can participate in group fitness classes in person and virtually.

If you decide to join the Y, there are different membership options including one for a 12-month commitment that provides a further reduced, ongoing monthly rate and waives the joining fee. A six-month membership also offers a decreased, ongoing monthly rate and does not require a joining fee either. Youths ages 12 to 17 can register for a year membership for $19.90 a month or six months for $29 a month. Adults ages 28 and older can join the Y for a 12-month membership for $39.90 a month and $44.90 a month for six months.

Seniors ages 65 and older can become Y members for a one-year membership that costs $35.90 a month or join for six months at a rate of $39.90 a month. There also are special rates for military members, couples and families.

To learn more, visit https://valleyymca.org/guest-pass.