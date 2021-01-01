Ballet Theatre of Phoenix fall classes starting soon

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 6201 N. Seventh St. Tour the studio, meet the instructors and participate in free dance classes. Attendees can win prizes and gift cards.

The studio provides a wide range of ballet and contemporary dance classes for people of all ages. Preschoolers can learn through play in the creative movement sessions. Students who want to pursue a career in dance can participate in an extensive classical ballet program. The dance studio produces “The Nutcracker” ballet every year, as well as an annual spring recital, with students performing on stage at local venues.

Fall classes for youths at Ballet Theatre of Phoenix will start on Monday, Aug. 16. A full schedule of classes in ballet, contemporary fusing modern, jazz and hip hop, as well as Contemporary Breaking, which experiments in street dance, will be offered this fall. Rehearsals for “The Nutcracker” will start on Monday, Sept. 27. The studio’s adult, open classes are year-round excepting during a few holidays.

To register for classes and learn more, visit www.ballettheatreofphx.org.