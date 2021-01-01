Community mourns loss of long-time financial industry leader

August 2021
The community is mourning the loss of Patrick Bertenshaw, a leader in the financial industry who worked at Merrill Lynch, after he died in a jet skiing accident.
Bertenshaw was the senior vice president, wealth management advisor and senior partner of a father/son team at the company. Forbes recognized him as one of Arizona’s “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” since that program’s inception in 2017. A certified financial planner, Bertenshaw dedicated his life to helping empower individuals and families to obtain and maintain financial security and confidence. Over the last decade he distinguished himself as the go-to financial resource for women who suddenly became single to gain financial confidence and independence.
Outside of work, Patrick Bertenshaw served on the Planned Advisory Committee of the Arizona Foundation for Women. He also helped grow the Bank of America Women in Business Council and the Merrill Lynch Women’s Exchange. Bertenshaw also served as the Brophy College Prep Class of 1986 representative.
He died on Aug. 5 after a jet skiing accident of the coast of The Bahamas. Bertenshaw is survived by his wife, Staci, of 25 years, as well as his children Ryan, 26, Reagan, 24, and Ethan, 20. They will remember his sense of humor, personality and legacy of building a multigenerational wealth management business over several decades, which will be passed on to his son, Ryan.
A funeral service for Bertenshaw will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 14 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Community at 4715 N. Central Ave. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. that day at Phoenix Country Club at 2901 N. Seventh St.