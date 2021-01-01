LINK Crew helps frosh adjust to campus life

North Central News

 
September 2021

LINK Crew at Camelback High School recently hosted an assembly where members led freshmen in games and team building activities (photo courtesy of Camelback High School).

Student leaders and volunteers are stepping up to help freshmen at Camelback High School adjust and feel welcome on campus.

The members of LINK Crew help eighth-grade students transition to ninth grade. These teens plan and host assemblies and other events for the incoming freshmen to help them become comfortable and succeed in high school. On a recent Saturday LINK Crew held two freshmen orientation experiences for the freshmen. LINK Crew leaders broke the ninth-graders into small groups where they led them in team building activities and games, as well as provided tours of Camelback High School. An assembly also was held for the new Camelback High students.

LINK Crew offers the opportunity for current Camelback students to take part in service for students who come to campus for the first time, Camelback High Principal James Arndt said. Their commitment speaks to their talent as student leaders and also to the connection they feel to Camelback High, Arndt added.

 

