Seniors can dance, share stories, socialize in classes

You can find new ways to express yourself and socialize from the safety of home in classes that Jewish Family & Children’s Service is offering this year.

Its Creative Aging classes are being delivered online through Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New this month is the Latin Fusion dance class at 11 a.m. on Monday mornings, starting Feb. 1 with the next one on Feb. 8. Michelle Dionisio will teach students the merengue, mambo, salsa and cha-cha dances.

Nicole Pesce, a pianist, is returning with another edition of the Great American Songbook at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. She will perform songs about love. At 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, participants can take a virtual tour called Time Travel to Montmartre with Karen Rudel of Sight Seekers Delight. Join the group when the Phoenix Art Museum returns with a new presentation called The Art of the Monument Men, about those who rescued great artwork during World War II at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11.

The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) will present Fiestas Patronales: Music in Latin America’s Celebrations at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Daniel Piper, curator and ethnomusicologist for the MIM, will talk about rich varieties of Latin music in a cultural context.

A new, beginning-level storytelling class, Wait! Why Am I Talking? is continuing from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through March 17. An advanced storytelling class called Am I Telling the Story I Mean to Tell?, is continuing from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 16.

Jewish Family & Children’s Service will keep offering its personalized, small-group voice lessons with Dan Kurek from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays from Feb. 3 to March 24. This class models a master class, where there are group warm-ups and individual attention for each participant.

Chair yoga, drumming and a Welcome Shabbat program also are still offered. For prices and more information, visit jfcsaz.org.

To learn more, you also can call Janet Rees at 480-599-7198 or email her at janet.rees@jfcsaz.org.