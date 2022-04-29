Children’s Museum welcomes moms for free on Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, Children’s Museum of Phoenix wants to say “thank you” to Valley moms by offering them free admission for the day.

Moms and grandmoms can spend the day with the little ones in their lives while enjoying more than 300 play experiences both indoors and outdoors. They will be able to watch their children make special mementos for Mother’s Day, including Mother’s Day cards (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and tissue paper flowers (10:30 a.m. to noon).

General museum admission is $16 per person. Members and children under the age of 1 are free.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 N. 7th Street in downtown Phoenix. For more information, call 602-253-0501 visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.