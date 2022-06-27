Crossroads to host movie screening

In honor of Independence Day, CrossRoads United Methodist will screen “Four Chaplains: Sacrifice at Sea,” Sunday, July 3, at 10:45 a.m.

The documentary movie tells the true story of four American chaplains who willingly sacrificed their lives when their ship, The Dorchester, was sunk in the North Atlantic during World War II. The public is invited to this stirring, patriotic tale directed by James Moll, who co-founded the Shoa Foundation with Steven Spielberg. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted for the United Methodist Church’s military chaplaincy program.

CrossRoads United Methodist Church is located at 7901 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.crossroadsphx.com.