DanceWise showcase set for April 16

DanceWise Dance Studio will undertake its biggest venture so far — a full-scale show at the Madison Center for the Arts scheduled for April 16.

The locally owned and operated ballroom dance studio opened its doors Oct. 3, 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. Some might say it was a foolish move, but owners Julianne and Paul Daniells say they saw a need for dancing in the community, and with their wealth of years of experience as professional ballroom competitors and teachers, they set out to bring a fresh approach to the dance scene in Uptown Phoenix.

In October 2021 they celebrated their first year in business with a dance showcase. They sold out all of the available seats and had to turn some people away.

The pair realized that they needed a bigger venue for the next showcase. After looking at other locations, they settled on the Madison Center for the Arts.

“The production team at the Madison has been so helpful to our studio in putting together this spectacular show,” Juliane said. “As you may know, ballroom dancing typically moves around the floor, and we have been working to adapt that dance style for the stage. Our students are extremely enthusiastic about this challenge, and it gives us an opportunity for exciting and different costumes, lighting and effects.”

To make this showcase even more special other local dance studios have been invited to collaborate to represent the best aspects of dance, not just technically, but to get to the heart of why dance and the arts are so important.

“Dance is a universal language,” said Paul. “We deliberately did not want all of the dancing looking the same, so we have included other dance styles and music from around the world. This showcase is going to be a journey, and the theme is Owliver’s Travels. Owliver is the DanceWise Dance Studio logo, an owl in a tailcoat and bow tie. So, our Owliver is going around the globe seeing dancing to music from different continents and countries. Dance generates emotions, not only for the performers, but for the spectators, and we want to take you on that journey with us”

Tickets for the all-ages show will be available from the Madison box office: 602-664-7777; www.themadison.org.

DanceWise Dance Studio is located at 5555 N. 7th Street, Phoenix. For more information, call 602-493-6595 or visit www.dancewiseaz.com.