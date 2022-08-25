Exhibit showcases women artists

A major exhibition showcasing the work of five photographers, all of whom explore the ways in which their experiences of the African Diaspora influence their understandings of identity, place and belonging, is now on display at Phoenix Art Museum.

The exhibition features more than 70 photographic works, including portraits, family archival images and landscapes, by Widline Cadet, Jasmine Clarke, Hellen Gaudence, Nadiya I. Nacorda and Sasha Phyars-Burgess.

Curated by Aaron Turner, an African-American photographer and educator based in Arkansas, “And Let It Remain So: Women of the African Diaspora” illustrates the distinct yet shared realities of the diasporic experience that define complex notions of home, citizenship, nationality and self.

The exhibition will run through Feb. 12, 2023, in the Doris and John Norton Gallery for the Center for Creative Photography at Phoenix Art Museum. For more information, call 602-257-1880 or visit www.phxart.org.