Herberger issues Call to Artists

Downtown Phoenix’s Herberger Theater Art Gallery features creative and inspiring work that showcases Arizona artists and provides a platform for visual art.

Each year, 10-12 exhibits are held in its two galleries located on the second level of the theater. Created as a venue for local artists in 2002, each juried exhibit is on display for one to two months. Exhibits may be viewed before and after performances and during opening receptions.

Local artists are invited to submit their work for inclusion in two upcoming exhibits. The first, “Stranger Things,” explores things in the physical world that don’t quite seem normal, and takes a distorted view of reality. The deadline for entry is July 31. Submissions are also being accepted for “Where Music Lives,” which celebrates the different expressions of music from cultures around the world. The deadline for entry is Aug. 31.

All artwork is for sale with a portion of the proceeds from each piece sold benefiting the Herberger Theater’s programs. Artists may apply for inclusion in exhibits through the Call to Artist blind jury process.

For additional information, visit www.herbergertheater.org/artistic-opportunities.