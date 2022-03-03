On the Town

March 2022
Check out these events happening around town in March and April.
Dog Days in the Garden
Sundays in March
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org
480-941-1225
Bob Dylan
March 3
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com
602-379-2800
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra
March 4
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com
602-716-2222
‘A Little Night Music’
March 4–6
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org
602-266-7464
Tig Notaro
March 5
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com
602-267-1600
Superstition Jazz Orchestra: Rosewood
March 9
The Nash
www.thenash.org
602-795-0464
Judy Collins
March 10
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com
602-267-1600
Memphis Jookin’
Madison Center for the Arts
March 10
www.themadison.org
602-664-7777
‘Broadway Showstoppers’
March 11–13
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org
6020-495-1999
39th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Irish Faire
March 12
www.stpatricksdayphoenix.org
Josiel Perez’s MambAZ All-Stars
March 12
The Nash
www.thenash.org
602-795-0464
‘Dear 2020’
Thru March 13
Valley Youth Theatre
www.vyt.com
602-253-8188
Local Music and Art Show
March 16
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com
602-612-4981
re:Birth
March 18–20
Phoenix Chorale
Various locations
www.phoenixchorale.org
‘Glorious Reverberation’
March 20
The Phoenix boys Choir
First United Methodist Church
www.boyschoir.org
602-469-0480
We Were Promised Jetpacks
March 21
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com
602-296-7013
The Airborne Toxic Event
March 22
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Final Fantasy VII
Remake Orchestra
March 23
Orpheum Theatre
www.phoenixconventioncenter.com
‘All Balanchine’
March 24–27
Ballet Arizona
www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096
‘Nina Simone: Four Women’
March 24 – April 10
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org
602-256-6995
‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’
March 25 – April 10
Black Theatre Troupe
www.blacktheatretroupe.org
602-258-8128
Melissa Aldana with SCC Jazz Orchestra
March 26
The Nash
www.thenash.org
602-795-0464
World Championship Hoop Dance Contest
March 26–27
Heard Museum
www.heard.org
602-252-8840
Modern English
March 27
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com
602-296-7013
‘Rent’ 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour
March 31 – April 3
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org
602-664-7777
‘Singin’ in the Rain’
Through April 3
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com
602-254-2151
‘Owliver’s Travels: Dancing Around the World’
April 16
Dancewise Dance Showcase
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org
602-664-7777
All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.