On the Town

Check out these events happening around town in March and April.



Dog Days in the Garden

Sundays in March

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org

480-941-1225

Bob Dylan

March 3

Arizona Federal Theatre

www.arizonafederaltheatre.com

602-379-2800



Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

March 4

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com

602-716-2222

‘A Little Night Music’

March 4–6

Arizona Opera

www.azopera.org

602-266-7464

Tig Notaro

March 5

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com

602-267-1600

Superstition Jazz Orchestra: Rosewood

March 9

The Nash

www.thenash.org

602-795-0464



Judy Collins

March 10

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com

602-267-1600

Memphis Jookin’

Madison Center for the Arts

March 10

www.themadison.org

602-664-7777

‘Broadway Showstoppers’

March 11–13

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org

6020-495-1999

39th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Irish Faire

March 12

www.stpatricksdayphoenix.org



Josiel Perez’s MambAZ All-Stars

March 12

The Nash

www.thenash.org

602-795-0464

‘Dear 2020’

Thru March 13

Valley Youth Theatre

www.vyt.com

602-253-8188

Local Music and Art Show

March 16

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com

602-612-4981

re:Birth

March 18–20

Phoenix Chorale

Various locations

www.phoenixchorale.org

‘Glorious Reverberation’

March 20

The Phoenix boys Choir

First United Methodist Church

www.boyschoir.org

602-469-0480

We Were Promised Jetpacks

March 21

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com

602-296-7013

The Airborne Toxic Event

March 22

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Final Fantasy VII

Remake Orchestra

March 23

Orpheum Theatre

www.phoenixconventioncenter.com

‘All Balanchine’

March 24–27

Ballet Arizona

www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096

‘Nina Simone: Four Women’

March 24 – April 10

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org

602-256-6995

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’

March 25 – April 10

Black Theatre Troupe

www.blacktheatretroupe.org

602-258-8128

Melissa Aldana with SCC Jazz Orchestra

March 26

The Nash

www.thenash.org

602-795-0464

World Championship Hoop Dance Contest

March 26–27

Heard Museum

www.heard.org

602-252-8840

Modern English

March 27

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com

602-296-7013



‘Rent’ 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour

March 31 – April 3

Madison Center for the Arts

www.themadison.org

602-664-7777

‘Singin’ in the Rain’

Through April 3

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com

602-254-2151

‘Owliver’s Travels: Dancing Around the World’

April 16

Dancewise Dance Showcase

Madison Center for the Arts

www.themadison.org

602-664-7777

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.