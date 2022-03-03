On the Town

North Central News

 
Check out these events happening around town in March and April.


Dog Days in the Garden
Sundays in March
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org
480-941-1225

Bob Dylan
March 3
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com
602-379-2800


Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra
March 4
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com
602-716-2222

‘A Little Night Music’
March 4–6
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org
602-266-7464

Tig Notaro
March 5
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com
602-267-1600

Superstition Jazz Orchestra: Rosewood
March 9
The Nash
www.thenash.org
602-795-0464


Judy Collins
March 10
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com
602-267-1600

Memphis Jookin’
Madison Center for the Arts
March 10
www.themadison.org
602-664-7777

‘Broadway Showstoppers’
March 11–13
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org
6020-495-1999

39th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Irish Faire
March 12
www.stpatricksdayphoenix.org


Josiel Perez’s MambAZ All-Stars
March 12
The Nash
www.thenash.org
602-795-0464

‘Dear 2020’
Thru March 13
Valley Youth Theatre
www.vyt.com
602-253-8188

Local Music and Art Show
March 16
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com
602-612-4981

re:Birth
March 18–20
Phoenix Chorale
Various locations
www.phoenixchorale.org

‘Glorious Reverberation’
March 20
The Phoenix boys Choir
First United Methodist Church
www.boyschoir.org
602-469-0480

We Were Promised Jetpacks
March 21
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com
602-296-7013

The Airborne Toxic Event
March 22
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Final Fantasy VII
Remake Orchestra
March 23
Orpheum Theatre
www.phoenixconventioncenter.com

(photo by Rosalie O’Connor)

‘All Balanchine’
March 24–27
Ballet Arizona
www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096

‘Nina Simone: Four Women’
March 24 – April 10
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org
602-256-6995

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’
March 25 – April 10
Black Theatre Troupe
www.blacktheatretroupe.org
602-258-8128

Melissa Aldana with SCC Jazz Orchestra
March 26
The Nash
www.thenash.org
602-795-0464

(photo courtesy of
the Heard Museum)

World Championship Hoop Dance Contest
March 26–27
Heard Museum
www.heard.org
602-252-8840

Modern English
March 27
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com
602-296-7013


‘Rent’ 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour
March 31 – April 3
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org
602-664-7777

‘Singin’ in the Rain’
Through April 3
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com
602-254-2151

‘Owliver’s Travels: Dancing Around the World’
April 16
Dancewise Dance Showcase
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org
602-664-7777

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.

 

