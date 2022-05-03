May 2022
From live, local music to national touring artists and internationally acclaimed musicians; from opera and live theater to art exhibits and artistic cultural celebrations, here are just a few of the events taking place on the town in May.
‘Something Rotten!’
May 4 – June 19
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151
‘Ellington Re-Imagined’
May 4
The Superstition Jazz Orchestra
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Cinco de Mayo Celebration
May 5
Mariachi Sol De México de José Hernández
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777
‘Justice’
May 5–22
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995
‘Juan Gabriel’
May 5–8
Ballet Arizona at Symphony Hall
www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096
‘Welcome to Night Vale’
May 6
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
‘Made in America’
May 7–8
Arizona Masterworks Chorale
www.arizonamasterworks.com
POP! The Science of Bubbles
May 7 – Jan. 29
Arizona Science Center
www.azscience.org; 602-716-2000
Ray LaMontagne
May 8
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
May 12
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
John Primer/Bob Corritore CD release party
May 13
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Lewis Nash & The N.Y. Connection Band
May 14
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Fanfare for the Common Man
Symphony No. 9 in D
Minor, Op. 125 “Choral”
May 20–21
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999
‘Schoolhouse Rock Live’
Thru May 22
Childsplay at Herberger Theater Center
www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700
Rachel Eckroth Trio
May 22
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Music in the Garden: Holly Pyle
May 27
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225
Phoenix Fan Fusion
May 27–29
Phoenix Convention Center
www.phoenixfanfusion.com
Jack White
May 28
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
May 28
Phoenix Center for the Arts
www.azrocky.com
Sidewalk Saturday Artisan Market
Thru May 28
Roosevelt Row Arts District
www.sidewalksaturdays.com
Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Spring Recital
May 29
Herberger Theatre Center
www.herbergertheater.org; www.ballettheatreofphx.org
All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.