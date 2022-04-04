On The Town in April

From live, local music to national touring artists and internationally acclaimed musicians; from opera and live theater to art exhibits and artistic cultural celebrations, here are just a few of the events taking place on the town in April.



Johnny and Jaalene, Kid Ramos

April 2 [Rescheduled to July 16]

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

April 5

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

The Jeff Hamilton Trio

April 8

The Nash

http://thenash.org; 602-795-0464

‘Così fan tutte’

April 8–10

Arizona Opera

www.azopera.org; 602-266-7464

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

Bender Performing Arts

April 9–10

Madison Center for the Arts

www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777

Rockabilly Sunday Afternoon/California Angels

April 10

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’

Black Theatre Troupe

Thru April 10

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center

www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128

‘Nina Simone: Four Women’

Thru April 10

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995



Phoebe Bridgers

April 13

Arizona Federal Theatre

www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800

ASU Jazz Night

April 14

The Nash

http://thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Gangstagrass

April 15

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222



Meute

April 19

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Orville Peck

April 19

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Billy Bob Thornton &The Boxmasters

April 20

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981



The Hu

April 21

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

‘The American Rhapsody’

With spoken word by Aaron Dworkin

April 22

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999



Carole Pellatt Quartet

April 23

The Nash

http://thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Rosie Flores & The Talismen

April 23

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Schoolhouse Rock Live’

Childsplay

April 23 – May 22

Herberger Theater Center

www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700



‘Broadway Cabaret’

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix fundraiser for Convergence Ballet

April 24

www.ballettheatreofphx.org; www.convergenceballet.org

Hot Chip

April 24

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

‘Desert Rider’

April 24 – Sept. 18

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602-257-1880

Holly Pyle

April 28

Chars Live

www.charslive.com; 602-607-5568

The Jimi Primetime Smith/ Bob Corritore Blues Band

April 30

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘The Color Purple’

Through May 1

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.