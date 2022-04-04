North Central News

 
April 2022

From live, local music to national touring artists and internationally acclaimed musicians; from opera and live theater to art exhibits and artistic cultural celebrations, here are just a few of the events taking place on the town in April.


Johnny and Jaalene, Kid Ramos
April 2 [Rescheduled to July 16]
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
April 5
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

The Jeff Hamilton Trio
April 8
The Nash
http://thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Photo by Tim Trumble Photography

‘Così fan tutte’
April 8–10
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org; 602-266-7464

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’
Bender Performing Arts
April 9–10
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777

Rockabilly Sunday Afternoon/California Angels
April 10
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’
Black Theatre Troupe
Thru April 10
Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center
www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128

‘Nina Simone: Four Women’
Thru April 10
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995


Phoebe Bridgers
April 13
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800

ASU Jazz Night
April 14
The Nash
http://thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Gangstagrass
April 15
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222


Meute
April 19
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Orville Peck
April 19
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Billy Bob Thornton &The Boxmasters
April 20
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981


The Hu
April 21
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

‘The American Rhapsody’
With spoken word by Aaron Dworkin
April 22
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999


Carole Pellatt Quartet
April 23
The Nash
http://thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Rosie Flores & The Talismen
April 23
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Photo by Tim Trumble Photography

‘Schoolhouse Rock Live’
Childsplay
April 23 – May 22
Herberger Theater Center
www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700


‘Broadway Cabaret’
Ballet Theatre of Phoenix fundraiser for Convergence Ballet
April 24
www.ballettheatreofphx.org; www.convergenceballet.org

Hot Chip
April 24
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Justin Favela, “Gypsy Rose Piñata,” 2017

‘Desert Rider’
April 24 – Sept. 18
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org; 602-257-1880

Holly Pyle
April 28
Chars Live
www.charslive.com; 602-607-5568

The Jimi Primetime Smith/ Bob Corritore Blues Band
April 30
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘The Color Purple’
Through May 1
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.

