August 2022
This month, get out of the heat and into a museum, theater, gallery or live music venue near you. See you on the town in August!
Pop! The Science of Bubbles
Throughout August
Arizona Science Center
www.azscience.org; 602-716-2000
Father John Misty
Aug. 6
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Carly Bates & Pariah Pet with the Mercuries
Aug. 6
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Frida Kahlo: An Immersive Biography
Thru Aug. 7
Walter Where?House
www.fridakahlophoenix.com
Yacht Rock Revue
Aug. 7
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Lost Dog Street Band
Aug. 9
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Micki Free
Aug. 10
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Stan Lewis & Company
Aug. 12
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Los Jones
Aug. 12
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Billy Idol
Aug. 12
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600
‘Seussical’
Aug. 12–28
Valley Youth Theatre
www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Aug. 18
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.livenation.com
Echo & The Bunnymen
Aug. 23
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Nazim Rashid & New Renaissance
Aug. 27
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
‘On Your Feet!’
Thru Aug. 28
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151
Peter Hook & The Light
Aug. 29
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Tav Falco’s Panther Burns
Aug. 31
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Lost 80’s Live: A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Missing Persons and more
Sept. 1
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600
Flashlight Nights
Saturdays thru Sept. 3
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225
All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.
