On the Town in August

Pop! The Science of Bubbles

Throughout August

Arizona Science Center

www.azscience.org; 602-716-2000

Father John Misty

Aug. 6

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Carly Bates & Pariah Pet with the Mercuries

Aug. 6

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Frida Kahlo: An Immersive Biography

Thru Aug. 7

Walter Where?House

www.fridakahlophoenix.com

Yacht Rock Revue

Aug. 7

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Lost Dog Street Band

Aug. 9

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Micki Free

Aug. 10

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Stan Lewis & Company

Aug. 12

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Los Jones

Aug. 12

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Billy Idol

Aug. 12

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600

‘Seussical’

Aug. 12–28

Valley Youth Theatre

www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Aug. 18

Arizona Federal Theatre

www.livenation.com

Echo & The Bunnymen

Aug. 23

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Nazim Rashid & New Renaissance

Aug. 27

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

‘On Your Feet!’

Thru Aug. 28

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

Peter Hook & The Light

Aug. 29

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Tav Falco’s Panther Burns

Aug. 31

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Lost 80’s Live: A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Missing Persons and more

Sept. 1

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600

Flashlight Nights

Saturdays thru Sept. 3

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

