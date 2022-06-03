June 2022
As temperature rise, Valley venues are keeping things cool this summer. Check out local musicians and national acts, in addition to live theater, art exhibits and family-friendly events on the town in June.
Spoon
June 4
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Dog Days at the Garden
June 5–26 (Sundays)
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225
Lunch Time Theater: ‘D is for Disguise’
June 6–16
Pandanda Players at Herberger Theater Center
www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497
Chihuly After Dark
June 7
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225
‘Always…Patsy Cline’
June 8 – Aug. 7
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151
Barenaked Ladies
June 9
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800
Umi
June 10
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
‘High School Musical’
June 10–26
Valley Youth Theatre
www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188
JiGGle
June 11
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Joe Jackson
June 11
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600
The Bayou Bandits
June 11
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Kind Folk
June 12
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Tori Amos
June 12
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
www.phoenixconventioncenter.com
Broncho
June 14
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
‘Come From Away’
June 14-19
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434
Del Water Gap
June 15
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
Belle & Sebastian
June 17
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Joanna Connor
June 17
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Daphne & The Glitches
(Opening for GayC/DC)
June 17
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013
The Brecker Brothers Project
June 18
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-0795-0464
Calexico
June 18
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Lunch Time Theater: ‘Right Turns’
June 20–30
New Carpa Theatre Co. at Herberger Theater Center
www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497
Destroy Boys
June 22
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013
Carmela Y Más
June 24
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Bright Eyes w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff
June 25
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Matt Vandal
June 26
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Adekunle Gold
June 30
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
‘How to make an American Son’
June 30 — July 17
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995
‘Generation Paper: Fast Fashion of the 1960s’
Thru July 17
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org; 602-257-1880
All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.
Tagged On The Town, Things to do in Phoenix