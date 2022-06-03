North Central News

 
On The Town in June

June 2022

As temperature rise, Valley venues are keeping things cool this summer. Check out local musicians and national acts, in addition to live theater, art exhibits and family-friendly events on the town in June.

Spoon
June 4
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Dog Days at the Garden
June 5–26 (Sundays)
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

Lunch Time Theater: ‘D is for Disguise’
June 6–16
Pandanda Players at Herberger Theater Center
www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497

Chihuly after Dark, “Sonoran Neon” (photo by Nathaniel Wilson)

Chihuly After Dark
June 7
Desert Botanical Garden
www.dbg.org; 480-941-1225

‘Always…Patsy Cline’
June 8 – Aug. 7
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

Barenaked Ladies
June 9
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800

Umi
June 10
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

‘High School Musical’
June 10–26
Valley Youth Theatre
www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188

JiGGle
June 11
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Joe Jackson
June 11
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600

The Bayou Bandits
June 11
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Kind Folk
June 12
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Tori Amos
June 12
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
www.phoenixconventioncenter.com

Broncho
June 14
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

‘Come From Away’
June 14-19
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434

Del Water Gap
June 15
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Belle & Sebastian
June 17
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Joanna Connor
June 17
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Daphne & The Glitches
(Opening for GayC/DC)
June 17
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

The Brecker Brothers Project
June 18
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-0795-0464

Calexico
June 18
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Lunch Time Theater: ‘Right Turns’
June 20–30
New Carpa Theatre Co. at Herberger Theater Center
www.herbergertheater.org; 602-252-8497

Destroy Boys
June 22
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

Carmela Y Más
June 24
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Bright Eyes w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff
June 25
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Matt Vandal
June 26
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Adekunle Gold
June 30
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

‘How to make an American Son’
June 30 — July 17
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995

Installation view; photo courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum

‘Generation Paper: Fast Fashion of the 1960s’
Thru July 17
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org; 602-257-1880

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.

