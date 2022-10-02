North Central News

 
Home / Arts & Entertainment / On the Town in October

On the Town in October

October 2022

From live music, dance and theater performances to family fun at the Arizona State Fair; from a full moon festival to classic film screenings and more — the fall season is in full swing with this month’s many diverse events. See you on the town in October!

Stevie Nicks
Oct. 6
Ak-Chin Pavilion
www.livenation.com

Champions of Magic
Oct. 6–7
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
www.championsofmagic.co.uk; 602-262-7272

Marcus Mumford
Oct. 7
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

The Not Just for Lovers Only Quartet
Oct. 7
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Jacob Banks
Oct. 7
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

‘Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The musical’
Oct. 7–30
Valley Youth Theatre
www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188

Gunhild Carling
Oct. 8
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

Otsukimi — Full Moon Celebration
Oct. 8–9
Japanese Friendship Garden
www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org; 602-274-8700

Brass Against
Oct. 9
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013

Urban Nocturnes
Oct. 9
Trinity Cathedral
www.trinitymusicaz.org; 602-254-7126

The War on Drugs
Oct. 10
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Michela Marino Lerman — ‘American Tap’
Oct. 14
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

An Evening with John Waters
Oct. 14
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600

‘The Falling and the Rising,’ Opera Memphis (photo by Ziggy Mack)

‘The Falling and the Rising’
Oct.14–16
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org; 602-266-7464

(photo by Colin Bell)

‘A Romantic Evening’ with Violinist Sarah Chang
Oct. 14–16
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

‘Favorites — Past and Present’
Oct. 15
ProMusica Arizona at All Saints Lutheran Church
www.pmaz.org

Martin Bejerano
Oct. 15
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464

Beth Lederman

Jazz Coffee House Concert Series
Oct. 16
Church of the Beatitudes
www.beatitudeschurch.org; 602-264-1221

Death Cab for Cutie
Oct. 17
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Barbara Walsh and Patrick Clanton in the national tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “OKLAHOMA!” (photo by MurphyMade)

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’
Oct. 18–23
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434

‘Cinderella’
Oct. 20–23
Ballet Arizona
www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096

‘The Lion’
Oct. 20–Nov. 6
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995

(photo by Charlotte Rutherford)

Lil Nas X
Oct. 21
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com

Thornetta Davis
Oct. 21
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Barbecue’
Oct. 21–Nov. 6
Black Theatre Troupe
www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Oct. 22
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777

(Photo by Tim Trumble)

‘Selena Maria Sings’
Oct. 22–Nov. 5
Childsplay
www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700

‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’
Oct. 23
Orpheum Theatre
www.pccticketing.com

Matt Vandal
Oct. 23
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981

‘Bandstand’
Thru Oct. 23
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151

‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’
Oct. 25
Orpheum Theatre
www.pccticketing.com

Jimmy Eat World & The Main
Oct. 28
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com

‘Hocus Pocus’
Oct. 28–30
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999

Plains
Oct. 29
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222

Blue October
Oct. 29
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

Silent Sundays: ‘Phantom of the Opera’
Oct. 30
Orpheum Theatre
www.pccticketing.com

The Who
Oct. 30
Ak-Chin Pavilion
www.livenation.com

Arizona State Fair
Thru Oct. 30
www.azstatefair.com

King Princess
Oct. 31
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com

All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show information. For news about other upcoming events as they are announced, visit www.northcentralnews.net.

 

Tagged ,

Like what you see? Share it!

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Our Advertisers

 
 