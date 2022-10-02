October 2022
From live music, dance and theater performances to family fun at the Arizona State Fair; from a full moon festival to classic film screenings and more — the fall season is in full swing with this month’s many diverse events. See you on the town in October!
Stevie Nicks
Oct. 6
Ak-Chin Pavilion
www.livenation.com
Champions of Magic
Oct. 6–7
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
www.championsofmagic.co.uk; 602-262-7272
Marcus Mumford
Oct. 7
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
The Not Just for Lovers Only Quartet
Oct. 7
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Jacob Banks
Oct. 7
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
‘Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The musical’
Oct. 7–30
Valley Youth Theatre
www.vyt.com; 602-253-8188
Gunhild Carling
Oct. 8
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Otsukimi — Full Moon Celebration
Oct. 8–9
Japanese Friendship Garden
www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org; 602-274-8700
Brass Against
Oct. 9
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602-296-7013
Urban Nocturnes
Oct. 9
Trinity Cathedral
www.trinitymusicaz.org; 602-254-7126
The War on Drugs
Oct. 10
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Michela Marino Lerman — ‘American Tap’
Oct. 14
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
An Evening with John Waters
Oct. 14
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602-267-1600
‘The Falling and the Rising’
Oct.14–16
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org; 602-266-7464
‘A Romantic Evening’ with Violinist Sarah Chang
Oct. 14–16
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999
‘Favorites — Past and Present’
Oct. 15
ProMusica Arizona at All Saints Lutheran Church
www.pmaz.org
Martin Bejerano
Oct. 15
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Jazz Coffee House Concert Series
Oct. 16
Church of the Beatitudes
www.beatitudeschurch.org; 602-264-1221
Death Cab for Cutie
Oct. 17
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’
Oct. 18–23
ASU Gammage
www.asugammage.com; 480-965-3434
‘Cinderella’
Oct. 20–23
Ballet Arizona
www.balletaz.org; 602-381-1096
‘The Lion’
Oct. 20–Nov. 6
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995
Lil Nas X
Oct. 21
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com
Thornetta Davis
Oct. 21
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
‘Barbecue’
Oct. 21–Nov. 6
Black Theatre Troupe
www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Oct. 22
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777
‘Selena Maria Sings’
Oct. 22–Nov. 5
Childsplay
www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700
‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’
Oct. 23
Orpheum Theatre
www.pccticketing.com
Matt Vandal
Oct. 23
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
‘Bandstand’
Thru Oct. 23
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151
‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’
Oct. 25
Orpheum Theatre
www.pccticketing.com
Jimmy Eat World & The Main
Oct. 28
Arizona Financial Theatre
www.livenation.com
‘Hocus Pocus’
Oct. 28–30
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999
Plains
Oct. 29
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
Blue October
Oct. 29
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Silent Sundays: ‘Phantom of the Opera’
Oct. 30
Orpheum Theatre
www.pccticketing.com
The Who
Oct. 30
Ak-Chin Pavilion
www.livenation.com
Arizona State Fair
Thru Oct. 30
www.azstatefair.com
King Princess
Oct. 31
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show information. For news about other upcoming events as they are announced, visit www.northcentralnews.net.
Tagged On The Town, Things to do in Phoenix