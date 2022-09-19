Student artists take the spotlight

A new exhibit featuring the works of the students of artist Kathy Taylor will open this month at the Church of the Beatitudes.

“Brush Strokes,” a new art exhibit presented by the Arts Council of Church of the Beatitudes, runs Sept. 25 – Nov. 30. Taylor, whose students will be included in the new exhibit, teaches creative development classes at her studio and creative hub, Tay MODERN. The classes/workshops are designed to guide budding artists in finding their own artistic voice.

Taylor currently lives and works in Phoenix. She has spent the past 40 years as a professional artist exploring the inner workings of the mind as well as personal development through the arts.

The opening show and reception is Sunday, Sept. 25, in the foyer of the Worship Center at The Church of the Beatitudes. Viewing is free to all, and the works are for sale. To purchase a work or make an appointment to view, contact Marcia Nix at msnix215@gmail.com. Thirty percent of the sale proceeds benefit the art projects at Church of the Beatitudes.

Church of the Beatitudes is located at 555 W. Glendale Ave. For more information, call 602-264-1221 or visit www.beatitudeschurch.org.